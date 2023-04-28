Gerrit Cole was so frustrated by Aaron Hicks’ blunder

Gerrit Cole was visibly frustrated after Aaron Hicks botched a ball in the field on Thursday night.

Cole’s New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. They got off to a great start with D.J. LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres hitting back-to-back home runs in the second. They had a 3-0 lead when Marcus Semien came to bat in the bottom of the third inning and hit a line drive to left-center.

Hicks, who was playing in left field, came on to make the play and started to slide for the ball. But he shied away from the ball at the last second, possibly because he lost it in the lights.

Hicks’ misplay allowed Semien to reach second with what counted as a double. Cole couldn’t believe it.

Hicks misses the play. Cole’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/mMnWdP6Uuz — Dugout Station (@DugoutStation) April 28, 2023

Cole was able to get the next two batters out to escape the threat. The Yankees ace later allowed two runs in the sixth but exited in the 7th with the lead.

Cole ended up allowing the two runs over 6.2 innings and got the win to improve to 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA.

Hicks went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. He’s batting just .147 this season on top of making misplays in the field. He is making $10.5 million this season.