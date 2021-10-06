Gerrit Cole knocked out of AL Wild Card Game in third inning

Gerrit Cole did not come through for the New York Yankees in Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card Game against the Boston Red Sox. Not even in the least bit.

Cole was lifted from the game by Yankees manager Aaron Boone after allowing the first three batters in the bottom of the third inning to reach base. He allowed a leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber, an infield single to Enrique Hernandez, and a walk to Rafael Devers.

Cole also walked Devers when he faced him in the bottom of the first. Xander Bogaerts followed with a 2-run home run to make it 2-0. The combination of allowing the first three batters to reach in the third plus Bogaerts coming up next likely led Boone to make the switch.

Cole allowed four hits and two walks in his two-plus innings. He left down 3-0 and was responsible for both runners on base. Another former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, Clay Holmes, came in to relieve Cole. He got a strikeout and double play to escape the jam.

Boone did not want to give the Red Sox a chance to do even more damage against Cole with the stakes so high. The winner of the game moves on to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, while the season ends for the loser.

Though Cole has largely been excellent since signing with the Yankees, he has not been his usual dominant self since leaving his Sept. 7 start with a hamstring issue.