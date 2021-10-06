Watch: Giancarlo Stanton costs himself extra bases by pimping single

Giancarlo Stanton cost himself extra bases by misjudging a ball he crushed in the top of the first inning of Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card Game between his New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Stanton sent a Nathan Eovaldi breaking ball deep to left field. Stanton thought it was gone for a solo home run that would have put his Yankees up 1-0, so he began to pimp the deep shot. However, the ball had everyone fooled and didn’t travel as far as initially thought. It hit off the Green Monster.

Giancarlo Stanton thought this was gone (and so did everyone at home) so he got a single out of this hit off of the green monster pic.twitter.com/KlFr4eoxzm — Talkin' Yanks 🐢 (@TalkinYanks) October 6, 2021

Because he was admiring his ball instead of running, Stanton only got a single. The Yankees’ Joey Gallo struck out next for the third out, but that still was a poor reflection upon Stanton.

This has become a trend for Stanton, who also pimped a ball last week that didn’t even go for a hit!