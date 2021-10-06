 Skip to main content
Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Watch: Giancarlo Stanton costs himself extra bases by pimping single

October 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Giancarlo Stanton admires

Giancarlo Stanton cost himself extra bases by misjudging a ball he crushed in the top of the first inning of Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card Game between his New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Stanton sent a Nathan Eovaldi breaking ball deep to left field. Stanton thought it was gone for a solo home run that would have put his Yankees up 1-0, so he began to pimp the deep shot. However, the ball had everyone fooled and didn’t travel as far as initially thought. It hit off the Green Monster.

Because he was admiring his ball instead of running, Stanton only got a single. The Yankees’ Joey Gallo struck out next for the third out, but that still was a poor reflection upon Stanton.

This has become a trend for Stanton, who also pimped a ball last week that didn’t even go for a hit!

