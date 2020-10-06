Giancarlo Stanton took his bat halfway up the line after huge grand slam

Giancarlo Stanton smacked a huge grand slam for the New York Yankees in their 9-3 ALDS Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. on Monday night, and he sure enjoyed it.

Stanton was batting in the top of the ninth with his Yankees up 5-3 against the Rays. The Yankees slugger sat on a 2-2 hanging breaking ball and pounded it to deep center. He admired his work after connecting and took his bat partway up the line before discarding it.

Stanton explained why he admired his homer.

Stanton on why he admired his grand slam: "I had to make sure it got through the marine layer.” Said it was nice to have his parents in attendance tonight, too. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 6, 2020

The big dinger actually marked the first grand slam by a Yankees DH in postseason history.

The Yankees did most of their damage via the long ball. Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Clint Frazier also had home runs. Gerrit Cole pitched six innings and got the win thanks to the run support.