Report: Giants connected Aaron Judge with notable star as part of pitch

The San Francisco Giants are making an aggressive play for outfielder Aaron Judge, as evidenced by what they have put together in their meeting with the star outfielder.

The Giants put Judge in touch with the camp of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry with the hope that the two sides could connect, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. It is not clear if the two sides actually did so before Judge’s two-day visit ended, or whether there are plans for them to talk now that it is over.

Curry is no stranger to successful recruiting pitches. Plus, he is one of the few figures who could actually give Judge a picture of what it is like to be a superstar athlete in the Bay Area.

The Giants are certainly going the extra mile to try to lure Judge away from New York. No word on whether they’ve sent another big weapon to try to talk to the free agent outfielder.