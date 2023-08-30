Giants’ Alex Cobb lost no-hitter in heartbreaking fashion

Alex Cobb will always remember August 29, 2023 as the day he nearly threw a no-hitter.

The San Francisco Giants pitcher pitched a complete game and allowed just one hit in a 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Cobb took a no-hitter into the 9th and got two flyouts to bring him an out away from the no-hitter. But Cobb threw Spencer Steer a 0-1 splitter that Steer drove over the head of right fielder Luis Matos for a run-scoring double.

Alex Cobb was ONE out away from a no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/nGc5PxLPip — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2023

That is a heartbreaker.

Cobb struck out Elly De La Cruz next to end the game.

Cobb ended up allowing the one run on one hit and a walk while striking out 8 for the win. He lost his chance at a perfect game on a throwing error that allowed Nick Senzel to reach base in the third inning.

Losing a shutout and no-hitter at the same time is tough to deal with, but Cobb still has one of the finest outings of his career to show for his 131-pitch effort.