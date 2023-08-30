 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 29, 2023

Giants’ Alex Cobb lost no-hitter in heartbreaking fashion

August 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Alex Cobb throws to Spencer Steer

Alex Cobb will always remember August 29, 2023 as the day he nearly threw a no-hitter.

The San Francisco Giants pitcher pitched a complete game and allowed just one hit in a 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Cobb took a no-hitter into the 9th and got two flyouts to bring him an out away from the no-hitter. But Cobb threw Spencer Steer a 0-1 splitter that Steer drove over the head of right fielder Luis Matos for a run-scoring double.

That is a heartbreaker.

Cobb struck out Elly De La Cruz next to end the game.

Cobb ended up allowing the one run on one hit and a walk while striking out 8 for the win. He lost his chance at a perfect game on a throwing error that allowed Nick Senzel to reach base in the third inning.

Losing a shutout and no-hitter at the same time is tough to deal with, but Cobb still has one of the finest outings of his career to show for his 131-pitch effort.

Article Tags

Alex Cobb
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus