Giants beat Dodgers on walk-off home run by Brett Wisely

The San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in thrilling fashion.

The Giants beat the rival Dodgers 5-3 on a walk-off 2-run home run by Brett Wisely in the bottom of the 9th inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif.

The Giants entered the 9th inning leading 3-2, but Camilo Doval allowed the Dodgers to tie the game on an RBI sac fly in the top of the inning.

The Dodgers then brought in Blake Treinen, who allowed a walk to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Then Wisely took a 1-2 pitch and smacked it out to deep right field for the walk-off 2-run home run.

Brett Wisely is the #walkoff hero in San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/ejsvAAzlda — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2024

That was a fitting way for the game to end the night the Giants honored the late Orlando Cepeda, who died on Friday.

The home run was the third of the season for Wisely and just the fifth of his MLB career.