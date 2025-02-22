Giants prospect slugs 450-foot home run in his first spring training game

San Francisco Giants prospect Bryce Eldridge is making his mark at spring training.

Eldridge smashed a 450-foot home run against the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona. He blasted it out to center field, and the ball had an exit velocity of just over 110 mph. Here’s a look at the monster 2-run homer that came in the top of the 9th inning off Matt Festa to make it 5-1.

Bryce Eldridge hit a 450-foot homer to center in his first spring training game 👀 pic.twitter.com/y3l2B6SlHI — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 22, 2025

Giants fans are understandably going nuts over Eldridge. He was the No. 16 overall pick by the team out of James Madison High School in Virginia in 2023. He’s only 20 years old but an absolute monster at 6-foot-7 and 223 pounds. He split time at every level last year, going from low-A ball to Triple-A. He posted a 1.060 OPS in 48 games at High-A Eugene before moving up to Double-A and then Triple-A, all at the age of 19.

Bryce Eldridge announcing his arrival to Major League Spring Training: pic.twitter.com/gZOeb8JmxW — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 22, 2025

It’s too early to start annointing him, but between his youth, size, and ability to crush the ball, it’s easy to see why there is plenty of hype surrounding the former first-round pick.

Eldridge has also made it clear that his goal is to make the Majors this season.

BRYCE ELDRIDGE: "At some point this year, I wanna earn my way up [the majors] and force their hand… that's the main goal for me. I don't want to sit around in the minors. I want to be able to make an impact on the big league team and on the city as soon as possible." pic.twitter.com/OZDvT2b4bq — KNBR (@KNBR) February 21, 2025

If he keeps that type of hitting up this spring, and then continues to rip the ball in the minors to start the year, he could force his way up to the big club come September — if not sooner.