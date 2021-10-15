Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night.

The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.

Richardson couldn’t believe it.

Here is the video that shows his reaction:

That's the call that ends the great battle between the Dodgers and Giants this season? That's BAD pic.twitter.com/NVw8bhiFIR — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 15, 2021

That said it all.

Richardson knew right away it was a bad call. He also knew the gravity of the call. It meant that the Giants, who had the best record in MLB during the regular season, were making a first-round exit from the playoffs. And they lost to the rival Dodgers on top of it.