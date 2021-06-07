Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper to miss games while undergoing chemotherapy

Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper is stepping away from the booth temporarily to undergo chemotherapy.

In a statement issued through the Giants, Kuiper announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with an unspecified medical condition that requires chemotherapy treatment. Kuiper said he intends to broadcast again in the 2021 season, though he cautioned that he may need to take some extra games off if he is not feeling well enough.

NBC Sports Bay Area pledged “complete and unconditional support” to Kuiper as he deals with his health issues.

Statement from NBC Sports Bay Area about Duane Kuiper More details: https://t.co/7W81ufjdQy pic.twitter.com/6VBMwHfNdn — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 7, 2021

Kuiper is well-known throughout Major League Baseball, having broadcast for the Giants every season since 1986 with the exception of a one-year stint in Colorado in 1993. He has been on the call for all three of San Francisco’s World Series wins, as well Barry Bonds breaking both the single-season and all-time home run record.