Giants sign ace pitcher to big contract extension

The San Francisco Giants are handing out a big contract extension to one of their key pitchers.

The Giants announced Friday that they have agreed to a contract extension with pitcher Logan Webb. According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the deal is worth $90 million over five years.

The Giants and Logan Webb agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 14, 2023

The Giants clearly like what they have seen from Webb, as the deal buys out his first three free agent years. He has posted two consecutive strong seasons, with a 2.96 ERA over 340.2 innings over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. That was enough to make him the Opening Day starter for the Giants this season.

Webb was also involved in the Giants’ efforts to recruit one superstar over the offseason, but the failed effort might have ended up leaving him some more money for this contract.