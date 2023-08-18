Giants manager Gabe Kapler suspended by MLB for unusual reason

Gabe Kapler appears to have invented a creative new way to get suspended.

MLB announced on Friday that the San Francisco Giants manager Kapler has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount. Kapler, who was ejected in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, is said to have returned to the dugout following his ejection.

Gabe Kapler suspended for not abiding by the “leave the dugout” part of his ejection. pic.twitter.com/f930hEUvqO — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) August 18, 2023

Tuesday’s game saw home-plate umpire Chad Whitson eject Kapler during a Wade Meckler at-bat for arguing ball and strikes. The Giants would go on to win 7-0.

Gabe Kapler got tossed arguing the strike zone 😡 🎥: @NBCSGiants pic.twitter.com/gogS7unIsE — KNBR (@KNBR) August 16, 2023

While there doesn’t seem to be any footage of Kapler returning to the dugout afterwards, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic notes that Kapler said post-game that he watched later portions of the game from the batting cage, which is right behind the dugout. That was likely enough for MLB to suspend Kapler, Pavlovic adds.

The fourth-year Giants manager Kapler will serve his suspension on Friday against the Atlanta Braves (bench coach Kai Correa will manage the Giants instead). San Francisco currently holds the second NL Wild Card spot at 64-57, but Kapler getting Bobby Valentine’d was probably low on everybody’s bingo card.