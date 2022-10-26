Report: 1 NL team vows to spend whatever it takes to sign Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is heading to free agency this offseason, and he will be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory.

Will Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees, the only team for whom he has played? Or will he look elsewhere?

If he genuinely explores the market, there is one team that reportedly will make an aggressive push to sign him: the San Francisco Giants.

NJ.com’s Randy Miller wrote in an article published Tuesday that the Giants will do “whatever it takes” to land Judge. If they are unable to sign the outfielder, the report says it won’t be because of money.

The Giants reportedly are feeling pressure to improve the roster in order to compete with the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West. They also reportedly are feeling pressure to compete with the star-studded Golden State Warriors within their same city.

Judge is from Linden, Calif., which is east of San Francisco. He grew up a Giants fan. If he wants to return home and play for his childhood favorite team, the Giants could put together an enticing offer.

Judge is 30 and coming off a 62-homer season for the Yankees. He was drafted by the Yankees in 2013 and has played seven MLB seasons with them, winning Rookie of the Year and making our All-Star teams. The Yankees have made the playoffs in each of his seasons, though they haven’t broken through to the World Series in that span.