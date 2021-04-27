Giants pitcher had funny good-luck charm before game

San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani threw one of the best games of his career on Monday night, and the right-hander believes it may have been the result of some good luck that came from an unlikely source.

DeSclafani pitched a complete-game shutout and allowed just three hits in San Francisco’s 12-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. As he wrapped up his press conference following the victory, he informed reporters that a bird pooped on him prior to the game.

As he walked out of his Zoom press conference, Anthony DeSclafani said a bird pooped on him earlier. "It's got to be good luck," he said. "I think it showed tonight. Thank you." — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 27, 2021

A lot of people think being crapped on by a bird is good luck. The same can be said for rain on your wedding day. Is that just a way of making people feel better? Almost certainly, but it’s hard to argue against the results for DeSclafani.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time an MLB pitcher has credited bird poop for his goof fortune.