Giants rookie has wholesome encounter with Padres fans who caught his first HR

March 30, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jung Hoo Lee wearing a Giants uniform

Mar 12, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training baseball game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants rookie Jung Hoo Lee had a Saturday to remember against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

In the third MLB game of his carer, Lee hit his first MLB home run off Padres reliever Tom Cosgrove. The Giants outfielder smacked a 78 mph sweeper to the right field bleachers to put the Padres up 4-1 with one out in the top of the 8th.

The Padres fans who caught the Korean slugger’s first dinger were more than happy to give it back to him. The family hailed from the Bay Area and expressed their love for Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who also happens to be Lee’s countryman.

“I’m going to tell [Kim] about you,” Lee told the family through his interpreter.

Lee’s 1-out big fly seemingly woke up the Giants’ bats. Lee was the first of eight players to make it on base safely. The Giants scored four more runs in the inning via a Michael Conforto grand slam before the Padres could record their second out.

San Francisco managed to turn over their lineup, with Lee serving as the final out in the inning. The Giants would go on to win 9-6.

Lee got some love from his Giants teammates after the game. Lee’s teammates showered the rookie with beer to celebrate his first major league homer.

San Francisco signed Lee to a 6-year, $113 million contract in the offseason. He’s gone 4-of-12 in his first three games with the Giants.

