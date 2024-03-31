Giants rookie has wholesome encounter with Padres fans who caught his first HR

San Francisco Giants rookie Jung Hoo Lee had a Saturday to remember against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

In the third MLB game of his carer, Lee hit his first MLB home run off Padres reliever Tom Cosgrove. The Giants outfielder smacked a 78 mph sweeper to the right field bleachers to put the Padres up 4-1 with one out in the top of the 8th.

이정후 개인 첫 홈런 JUNG HOO LEE'S FIRST MLB HOME RUN‼️ pic.twitter.com/BxW2s5Vb9K — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 31, 2024

The Padres fans who caught the Korean slugger’s first dinger were more than happy to give it back to him. The family hailed from the Bay Area and expressed their love for Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who also happens to be Lee’s countryman.

“I’m going to tell [Kim] about you,” Lee told the family through his interpreter.

The family who caught Jung Hoo Lee’s first home run are from the Bay Area but reside in San Diego. Their favorite Padre is Ha-Seong Kim. They told Jung Hoo about their love for Kim, and Jung Hoo responded via interpreter, “I’m going to tell him about you.” 🧡 pic.twitter.com/G001MwvEsi — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 31, 2024

Lee’s 1-out big fly seemingly woke up the Giants’ bats. Lee was the first of eight players to make it on base safely. The Giants scored four more runs in the inning via a Michael Conforto grand slam before the Padres could record their second out.

San Francisco managed to turn over their lineup, with Lee serving as the final out in the inning. The Giants would go on to win 9-6.

MICHAEL CONFORTO GRAND SLAM!!! GIANTS BREAK IT WIDE OPEN IN THE 8TH 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/JqQNWFjp8J — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 31, 2024

Lee got some love from his Giants teammates after the game. Lee’s teammates showered the rookie with beer to celebrate his first major league homer.

San Francisco signed Lee to a 6-year, $113 million contract in the offseason. He’s gone 4-of-12 in his first three games with the Giants.