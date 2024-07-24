Giants rookie matches Barry Bonds with wild streak

San Francisco Giants rookie Tyler Fitzgerald has joined some pretty elite company in franchise history.

Fitzgerald entered Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a home run streak of four games. The Giants shortstop made it five in a row in his first at-bat at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Fitzgerald sent an 87-mph slider from Dodgers starter Landon Knack into the seats in left field to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 2-1. The 26-year-old became the first Giants player to hit a home run in five straight games since Barry Bonds in 2004.

Tyler Fitzgerald has homered in FIVE straight games: pic.twitter.com/JYwQRujjtH — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 24, 2024

Fitzgerald will be able to tell his grandchildren that he matched Bonds in at least one home run mark. Of course, Bonds managed to do it two other times.

The rest of the list includes Willie Mays, Robby Thompson, and Jack Clark. Fitzgerald also became the first rookie to achieve the feat in franchise history.

Tyler Fitzgerald joined some pretty decent company 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XZITPp6kO7 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 24, 2024

Fitzgerald entered the contest batting .299 with five home runs and 11 RBIs across 38 games played.