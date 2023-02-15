Hall of Famer Greg Maddux to help 1 MLB team during spring training

One MLB team will be getting some help from the Mad Dog this year.

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday that Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux will be working with the Texas Rangers as a special spring training instructor. Maddux is a Texas native, and his older brother Mike Maddux just returned to the Rangers this offseason for a second stint as their pitching coach.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by Maddux himself.

See you in Spring Training @Rangers — Greg Maddux (@gregmaddux) February 15, 2023

Maddux, now 56, should have plenty of pointers to offer as a 23-year MLB veteran who won four Cy Young Awards plus a World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 1995. His instructional work might not be limited to the Rangers pitchers either since Maddux also won 18 career Gold Gloves, the most of any player at any position in MLB history.

After going 68-94 last season, the Rangers have reloaded by hiring Bruce Bochy as their new manager and signing Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Andrew Heaney to revitalize their pitching staff. But hopefully, the Rangers don’t end up adopting some of Maddux’s … other habits.