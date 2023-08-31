 Skip to main content
Guardians land 3 players from Angels on waivers

August 31, 2023
by Grey Papke
Terry Francona talks with the media

Dec 12, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona talks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Clark-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels were hoping to dump a bunch of salary on waivers, and the Cleveland Guardians have been very willing takers.

The Guardians landed three players from the Angels on waivers, all of them pitchers: Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, and Reynaldo Lopez. The trio will join Cleveland immediately and be able to play out the final month of the season with them.

The Guardians enter play Thursday at 64-70, but are only five games out in a weak AL Central. They clearly see an opportunity to close the gap without giving up anything of value by adding a trio of pitchers that could significantly help down the stretch. Giolito should augment the rotation, while Moore and Lopez both profile as potential late-inning relievers.

Giolito posted a 6.89 ERA in six starts after joining the Angels, so the Guardians will want to get him straightened out for him to contribute. If they can fix him for just a month, they could seriously make a run at the Minnesota Twins in the division.

