Guardians land 3 players from Angels on waivers

The Los Angeles Angels were hoping to dump a bunch of salary on waivers, and the Cleveland Guardians have been very willing takers.

The Guardians landed three players from the Angels on waivers, all of them pitchers: Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, and Reynaldo Lopez. The trio will join Cleveland immediately and be able to play out the final month of the season with them.

The Cleveland Guardians claimed right-handed starter Lucas Giolito and right-handed reliever Reynaldo Lopez on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2023

The Guardians have also claimed LHP Matt Moore from the Angels on waivers, per source. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) August 31, 2023

The Guardians enter play Thursday at 64-70, but are only five games out in a weak AL Central. They clearly see an opportunity to close the gap without giving up anything of value by adding a trio of pitchers that could significantly help down the stretch. Giolito should augment the rotation, while Moore and Lopez both profile as potential late-inning relievers.

Giolito posted a 6.89 ERA in six starts after joining the Angels, so the Guardians will want to get him straightened out for him to contribute. If they can fix him for just a month, they could seriously make a run at the Minnesota Twins in the division.