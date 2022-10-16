Video: Guardians beat Yankees on Oscar Gonzalez walk-off hit

The Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees with three runs scored in the bottom of the 9th inning of Game 3 of their ALDS on Saturday night, with Oscar Gonzalez delivering a 2-run walk-off single to end the game.

Cleveland entered the bottom of the 9th down 5-3 against the Yankees, who began the inning by pitching Wandy Peralta. Peralta got a flyout to start the inning, and then he allowed two straight hits. The Yankees brought in Clarke Schmidt, who pitched a scoreless frame to finish off Friday night’s loss.

Schmidt allowed a run-scoring single to Ahmed Rosario to make it 5-4. He then allowed an infield hit and struck out Josh Naylor to bring up Gonzalez with the bases loaded and two outs. The game was on the line, and Cleveland was an out away from losing the game. But Gonzalez came through with a hit up the middle to bring in two runs for the win.

That was the second walk-off hit of the playoffs for Gonzalez. He also sent Cleveland to the ALDS with a walk-off home run in the 15th against Tampa Bay in the AL Wild Card Series.

Cleveland now leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday at Progressive Field, with Gerrit Cole facing Cal Quantrill.