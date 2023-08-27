Guardians make decision on Noah Syndergaard

The Cleveland Guardians have made a decision about Noah Syndergaard.

Cleveland designated Syndergaard for assignment on Sunday, Robert Murray reported.

The move came hours after Syndergaard had a rough start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Syndergaard allowed five runs in six innings, surrendering three home runs during the start. Though he left with his team trailing, he took a no decision thanks to Cleveland’s offense retaking the lead in the eighth.

Syndergaard was acquired by Cleveland in a trade-deadline deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that sent Amed Rosario to the NL club.

A former All-Star with the Mets, Syndergaard had a brutal 7.16 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 12 starts with the Dodgers. Though he put together three good outings in six with Cleveland, Syndergaard gave up five earned runs in each of his other three outings. He had a 6.50 ERA with the Guardians.

It’s hard to figure where Syndergaard will go from here. An ERA higher than six won’t cut it in MLB. He had his success earlier in his career as a power pitcher but is not the same guy now that his velocity is down. During his peak, Syndergaard averaged 97-98 mph on his fastball. This year, he was down to a 92.3 mph average velocity on his fastball.

Unless he regains his pitching velocity, Syndergaard’s MLB career is likely over.