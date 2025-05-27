Guardians pitcher had great reaction to Shohei Ohtani home run

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee had a great reacton to the big home run Shohei Ohtani clubbed during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ohtani was facing Bibee with Tommy Edman on first and his Dodgers leading 2-0 with two outs in the top of the fourth inning. Bibee hung a first-pitch breaking ball to Ohtani on the outer part of the plate. The Dodgers slugger belted the ball to the opposite field for a 2-run home run to make it 4-0.

Shohei Ohtani CLOBBERS one the other way for his 20th homer of the season 💥 pic.twitter.com/8hyB94tpd8 — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2025

Bibee was in complete shock over the home run and couldn’t believe it. His mouth was agape as he stood stunned. He even appeared to say “what the f–k?” in response to the home run.

Yes, it’s not every day you see an 84-mph breaking ball get taken the other way for a huge home run. But when you’re facing Ohtani, anything is possible.

That was Ohtani’s 20th home run of the season, which put him two ahead of both Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the most in MLB this year. Thankfully for Bibee, Daniel Schneemann got three runs back for Cleveland in the bottom of the inning with a three-run home run.