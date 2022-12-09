Houston Astros throw some shade at Texas Rangers

The Houston Astros threw some shade at their in-state rival via Twitter on Thursday.

The Astros sent a seemingly unsolicited tweet that included two photos of the World Series trophy.

“Just a reminder we’re the only team in Texas to win a World Series.

“And we’ve done it twice,” they wrote as their caption.

Just a reminder we're the only team in Texas to win a World Series. And we've done it twice. 🏆🤘🏆 pic.twitter.com/RjRNJkDYcg — Houston Astros (@astros) December 8, 2022

That is some shade towards the Texas Rangers, who are the only other team from the state in MLB. The Rangers began play in 1972. Not only have they not won a World Series, but they’ve only reached the postseason eight times in franchise history. They only had one postseason win in franchise history until making the World Series in 2010.

The Rangers are working hard to turn around their fortunes. Last year, they signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. This offseason, they added Jacob deGrom.

The Astros have lost Justin Verlander but added Jose Abreu.

The Rangers have been more of the offseason champs than the Astros for two years in a row, but Houston is winning where it counts — on the field.