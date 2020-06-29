Ian Desmond shares reason for not participating in MLB season in lengthy note

Ian Desmond will not be participating in the shortened 2020 MLB season and explained why in a lengthy Instagram note posted on Monday.

The 34-year-old veteran reflected on his upbringing as a biracial person, the influence baseball has had on his life, the lack of black players/managers/executives/owners in the league, and his desire to help his community.

Desmond says that he feels a need to be home with his family to help guide and be there for his pregnant wife and four children. The former two-time All-Star says he wants to help out his former Little League, Sarasota Youth Baseball, and get it back on track.

Attempting to uplift his community through baseball appears to be one of his ways to create change through his actions rather than just words.

Desmond was set to make $15 million this season as part of a 5-year, $70 million deal he signed with Colorado prior to the 2017 season. He batted .255/.310/.479 with 31 doubles and 20 home runs while playing the outfield for the Rockies last season.