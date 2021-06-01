Look: Jack Flaherty wears special Kobe Bryant cleats at Dodger Stadium

Jack Flaherty paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with the cleats he wore on Monday.

Flaherty, who is from Los Angeles and grew up in the city, pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals in their game against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Flaherty wore purple and gold cleats — the Lakers’ colors. His right cleat even had the message: “RIP Kobe” on it.

Jack Flaherty, back home in LA, is rocking purple and gold Kobe Bryant-inspired cleats with "RIP Mamba" written on the side pic.twitter.com/C048TwCdme — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) June 1, 2021

Flaherty left his start after five innings due to tightness in his side. He allowed a pair of solo home runs and took a no decision.

On the season, the 25-year-old LA native is 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA.