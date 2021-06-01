 Skip to main content
Look: Jack Flaherty wears special Kobe Bryant cleats at Dodger Stadium

May 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jack Flaherty paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with the cleats he wore on Monday.

Flaherty, who is from Los Angeles and grew up in the city, pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals in their game against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Flaherty wore purple and gold cleats — the Lakers’ colors. His right cleat even had the message: “RIP Kobe” on it.

Flaherty left his start after five innings due to tightness in his side. He allowed a pair of solo home runs and took a no decision.

On the season, the 25-year-old LA native is 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA.

