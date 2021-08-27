Jacob deGrom shows appreciation for awesome gesture from young fan

It is unclear if Jacob deGrom will pitch again this season due to a lingering elbow issue, but the New York Mets star had his spirits lifted by a young fan on Thursday night.

A young fan at Citi Field made a “get well” card for deGrom. A security guard brought the card to deGrom, and the right-hander wrote a personalized autograph on a ball and sent it back to the kid. SNY’s Steve Gelbs described the exchange:

Really cool moment just now. A little kid made Jacob deGrom a “Get Well Soon” card and had a security guard bring it to him. Jacob asked for the kid’s name, got a baseball and signed it personally to him. As you can imagine, the kid was in utter shock. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) August 27, 2021

deGrom has not pitched since July 30 due to elbow inflammation. The Mets have struggled lately and are fighting to remain in the playoff hunt, so they could obviously use their ace back. However, the latest updates on deGrom’s recovery have not been encouraging.

In 15 starts this season, deGrom has a mind-boggling 1.08 ERA. It’s disappointing he has been shut down amid his incredible stretch of play. The young fan’s gesture probably went a long way.