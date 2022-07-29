 Skip to main content
Jacob deGrom takes big step towards return to Mets

July 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jacob deGrom ready to throw

Sep 3, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom has taken a big step towards his return to the New York Mets’ rotation.

DeGrom has joined the Mets in Miami for their three-game series against the Marlins this weekend. DeGrom previously had spent time in the minors doing rehab starts. He just made a start on Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse.

Mets manager Buck Showalter has said that deGrom’s next start will be with the big league club. DeGrom’s season debut could come on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after the trade deadline passes.

After their three-game series against the Marlins, the Mets will visit the Nats for three games. That is most likely to be when deGrom returns.

The 34-year-old has not pitched in the majors this season but went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA last season. The two-time former Cy Young Award winner would join a rotation featuring Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco and Chris Bassitt. The Mets enter Friday with a 3-game lead on the Braves in the NL East.

