Jacob deGrom takes big step towards return to Mets

Jacob deGrom has taken a big step towards his return to the New York Mets’ rotation.

DeGrom has joined the Mets in Miami for their three-game series against the Marlins this weekend. DeGrom previously had spent time in the minors doing rehab starts. He just made a start on Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse.

Mets manager Buck Showalter has said that deGrom’s next start will be with the big league club. DeGrom’s season debut could come on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after the trade deadline passes.

Nothing official yet, but Max Scherzer is lined up to pitch Monday in D.C. if kept on same schedule This could clear path for Jacob deGrom’s next start Tuesday, which is expected to come in the majors. This would give him an extra day of rest for August 2 the day of the deadline — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) July 29, 2022

After their three-game series against the Marlins, the Mets will visit the Nats for three games. That is most likely to be when deGrom returns.

The 34-year-old has not pitched in the majors this season but went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA last season. The two-time former Cy Young Award winner would join a rotation featuring Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco and Chris Bassitt. The Mets enter Friday with a 3-game lead on the Braves in the NL East.