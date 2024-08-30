Jazz Chisholm calls out Stephen A. Smith over Yankees comments

Jazz Chisholm is not missing his chance to call Stephen A. Smith a casual.

The ESPN personality Smith got roasted for some embarrassing comments that he made this week about the New York Yankees. Smith argued that Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is having a better season than Yankees star Aaron Judge. Smith claimed that Judge’s success this year was in part due to Juan Soto hitting behind him in the lineup. But that problem is that Judge is actually the one who hits behind Soto, not the other way around.

You can watch the video of Smith’s blunder here.

In a post to X on Thursday, the Yankees infielder Chisholm pointed out another problem with Smith’s logic.

“Ohtani also has 2 mvps behind him so that’s irrelevant sir!! @stephenasmith,” Chisholm wrote.

Chisholm is referring to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, who are the Dodgers’ No. 2 and No. 3 hitters (respectively) behind Ohtani in the leadoff position. Granted, Ohtani only moved to the leadoff spot in mid-June after Betts got knocked out of the lineup for two months with a hand fracture, so Chisholm’s argument is only partially convincing.

But the greater point is that Smith doesn’t really know what he is talking about when it comes to baseball. While he is much stronger debating about other sports, Smith has a history of making absolutely brutal mistakes while trying to talk MLB.