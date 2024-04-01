Jazz Chisholm had strange reaction to striking out against Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman has more than 1,000 strikeouts in his MLB career, but we can safely say no batter has enjoyed getting fanned by the flamethrower more than Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm.

Chapman pitched a scoreless eighth inning in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 9-7 extra-innings win over the Marlins on Sunday. The left-hander struck out Jazz Chisholm during that 1-2-3 frame, and Chisholm genuinely seemed to enjoy his brief time at the plate. Check out his reaction:

Jazz Chisholm having a grand old time K'ing against Aroldis Chapman. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KGn44Y8BHF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2024

Chapman, of course, is known for his explosive fastball and devastating slider. Maybe Chisholm was just in awe of those pitches.

The Marlins would have preferred if Chisholm found a way to get on base, as they were trailing 7-6 at the time. If Chisholm was that impressed by swinging and missing against Chapman, we can only imagine how he would have felt about putting a ball in play.