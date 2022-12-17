JD Martinez signs with Dodgers in steal of a deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are watching their payroll this offseason, but they still managed to improve their team with a nice signing.

The Dodgers have agreed to a 1-year, $10 million deal with JD Martinez. The deal is pending a physical.

Now 35, Martinez may no longer be the same slugger he was when he landed a 5-year, $110 million contract with the Boston Red Sox before the 2018 season. But he’s still a threat at the plate.

Martinez batted .274 with a .790 OPS in 139 games for the Red Sox last season. The year before, he batted .286 with 42 doubles, 28 home runs and an .867 OPS.

The addition of Martinez, who served as a designated hitter last season but can also play the outfield, likely means Max Muncy will see more time in the field. The Dodgers could move Gavin Lux over to shortstop, play Muncy at second, and have Martinez DH.

Either way, Martinez has a pretty high floor and a high ceiling, making him a very good value for $10 million.