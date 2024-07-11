 Skip to main content
Jennie Finch’s son is looking like a monster pitching prospect

July 10, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jennie Finch smiling

Jul 16, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Softball player Jennie Finch arrives at the 2014 ESPY Award show at Nokia Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jennie Finch is one of the best softball pitchers of all time, and she and her former pitcher husband appear to have passed their genes along to their son.

A Prep Baseball Louisiana X account shared a video last month of a 2025 high school pitching prospect named Ace Daigle. Ace Daigle is the son of Finch and her husband Casey Daigle, who is a former MLB pitcher.

The account noted that Daigle is 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds. He throws in the 83-87 mph range and will be a senior at Sulphur High School in Louisiana next spring.

Daigle’s video drew attention after Jomboy Media posted it on Wednesday, noting the connection to Finch.

There are other high school pitchers who throw harder and are higher ranked as prospects, of course. Daigle was uncommitted as of last month. But few other high school players have his monster size and pedigree. Casey Daigle was listed at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds. Ace Daigle might be a Chris Young in the making.

