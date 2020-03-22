Joe Buck offers to do play-by-play of what fans are doing during quarantine

Love him or hate him, Joe Buck’s voice is one that fans will look forward to hearing when the coronavirus outbreak is under control and it finally becomes safe for sports to resume. In the meantime, Buck is offering to provide play-by-play to hold us over.

Buck took to Twitter on Sunday and asked fans to send him videos that show them doing normal things around the house while the majority of the nation is staying at home. He’s not kidding.

I have good news for you –

While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously! https://t.co/txAGBLPBGz — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

Unfortunately, Buck’s offer does not include football commentary. He specifically said he won’t be doing play-by-play of people playing “Madden” or the like.

But it has to be of daily stuff. Not you playing Madden. Ha https://t.co/Art9dGPRdD — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

Hearing guys like Buck and Jim Nantz on TV again will restore some sense of normalcy for sports fans in America and beyond. We may get a glimpse of competitive sports again with a basketball tournament next month, but it does not sound like leagues are anywhere close to resuming play. If Joe Buck doing play-by-play of someone watching Netflix is all we get, we’ll just have to embrace it.