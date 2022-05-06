Joe Girardi shares how he reacted to Phillies’ collapse

The Philadelphia Phillies had a loss to forget on Thursday night, but it’s one that Joe Girardi will have a tough time forgetting.

Girardi’s Phillies blew a 7-0 lead against the New York Mets and surrendered 7 runs in the 9th to lose 8-7.

Girardi spoke with MLB Network Radio’s Mike Ferrin on Friday and talked about the game. Ferrin asked whether Girardi felt like sometimes the sport of baseball doesn’t love him.

Girardi said yes. Then he talked about how he handled the awful collapse. The Phillies manager said he had a hard time sleeping after the loss.

“Last night was a hard night to sleep,” Girardi said. “I mean really difficult to sleep. It’s what you go through in the course of 162 games. … It’s been really frustrating. We swing the bats extremely well last night. And [Aaron] Nola pitches fantastic. We play great for eight innings. And we lose the ballgame. You feel like, ‘goodness gracious, what else can happen?'”

Girardi’s Phillies had won four in a row to get to .500 at 11-11. But they’ve lost four in a row since then, including the ugly loss to the Mets.

This is Girardi’s third season as the Phillies’ manager. The team went 82-80 last season and was hoping for an improved 2022. The 11-15 start is not where they want to be, and giving up seven runs in the 9th inning to lose would cause anyone to lose sleep.