Joe Girardi shares why he withheld injury information about Bryce Harper

May 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joe Girardi

Joe Girardi admitted on Tuesday that he withheld injury information regarding Bryce Harper.

The Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday placed Harper on the injured list due to a forearm contusion. The transaction validated what most believed was the case with Harper: he was injured.

Harper has not played since May 22 after missing Sunday and Monday’s games. In a four-game span from May 19-May 22, Harper went 0-for-16 with 10 strikeouts. He very clearly was not himself.

Even though Harper looked like something was wrong, Girardi denied the former NL MVP was injured.

So what happened?

Girardi says he denied there was anything wrong with Harper medically because he did not want to give a competitive advantage to the Phillies’ opponents.

Well, that settles that. Now the charade is over and Harper is on the injured list.

The 28-year-old is batting .274 with seven home runs this season.

