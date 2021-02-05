Joe Maddon shares why he wanted Dexter Fowler on Angels

The Los Angeles Angels on Thursday acquired outfielder Dexter Fowler from the St. Louis Cardinals, much to Joe Maddon’s delight.

Maddon is entering his second season as the Angels’ manager. He managed Fowler in 2015 and 2016 on the Chicago Cubs, seasons when the team reached the NLCS and won the World Series.

So why is Maddon happy to have Fowler? He likes the type of mentality and makeup the veteran outfielder has.

Fowler is the third former #Cubs player to be reunited with #Angels manager Joe Maddon. "We want a certain type of player, certain type of makeup, certain type of mentality.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

The Angels are getting Fowler as a salary dump.

Angels are sending the Cards a PTBN or cash considerations for Fowler. In other words, the Cards are dumping some salary. Fowler is due to make $16.5M in 2021. Angels are getting cash too, so they aren't paying all of that. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) February 5, 2021

They will be paying Fowler $1.75 million in 2021.

St. Louis signed the 34-year-old to a 5-year, $82.5 million deal prior to the 2017 season. They got good production from him in 2017 and decent production in 2019, but he didn’t add much in 2018 or the shortened 2020 season.

Fowler made the All-Star team in 2016, the year the Cubs won the World Series. He hasn’t hit over .238 in his last three seasons, though he did have 19 home runs in 2019.