Umpire Joe West is reportedly retiring at end of MLB season

Joe West, one of the best-known umpires in Major League Baseball, is reportedly calling it a career.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported Sunday that West plans to retire at the end of the season after over four decades working in MLB.

Joe West on the plate tonight. He plans to retire after the season, so this could well be his last game at Fenway. West, 68, has been an MLB umpire since 1976. He's the man who called Dave Roberts safe at second in 2004. "Country Joe" can be combative. But he's a good umpire. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 26, 2021

West has umpired more MLB games than anyone in history, a record he set in May. Country Joe is also no stranger to controversy and has clashed with players before, be it because of his strike zone or his perceived quick trigger when it comes to ejections. Sometimes the complaints against him were justified, but there were other times that it got flat-out ridiculous.

West has worked six World Series and three All-Star games in his career. The 68-year-old should have plenty of time to record a third country album in retirement if he wants to.