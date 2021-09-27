 Skip to main content
Umpire Joe West is reportedly retiring at end of MLB season

September 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Joe West

Joe West, one of the best-known umpires in Major League Baseball, is reportedly calling it a career.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported Sunday that West plans to retire at the end of the season after over four decades working in MLB.

West has umpired more MLB games than anyone in history, a record he set in May. Country Joe is also no stranger to controversy and has clashed with players before, be it because of his strike zone or his perceived quick trigger when it comes to ejections. Sometimes the complaints against him were justified, but there were other times that it got flat-out ridiculous.

West has worked six World Series and three All-Star games in his career. The 68-year-old should have plenty of time to record a third country album in retirement if he wants to.

