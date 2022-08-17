Joey Votto out 6 months due to shoulder surgery

Fans will not be seeing Joey Votto on the field for a while.

Votto announced on Wednesday that he will miss six months due to shoulder surgery. The longtime Cincinnati Reds first baseman said that he had been playing through a shoulder issue for months. He underwent an MRI on Friday, which revealed he had a torn rotator cuff.

Multiple doctors advised Votto to undergo surgery, which is what he is doing.

“I don’t know how to explain it, what exactly happened, but it’s been lingering for a while,” Votto said of the injury. “I’ve had a difficult time with it.”

Votto was hitless in his last 22 at-bats before deciding to undergo the MRI. He turns 39 next month and is set to make $25 million next season. His contract includes a club option in 2024 with a $7 million buyout.

The former 6-time All-Star was batting a career-worst .205 this season with 18 doubles and 11 home runs.