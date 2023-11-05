Joey Votto reveals whether he will retire after having contract declined

The Cincinnati Reds have officially declined their contract option for Joey Votto, making the veteran first baseman a free agent. Though he is 40 years old and has been hampered by injuries the last two seasons, Votto has no plans to retire.

Votto spoke with the Cincinnati Enquirer about the Reds declining his $20 million contract option. Votto said he felt badly that the Reds declined his option, but he understood why. He also told the Enquirer that he plans to begin training for 2024 next week.

“Maybe the game will say I’m done. Maybe the league in general will say I’m done. But I want to say I’m done,” Votto told the Enquirer.

The veteran batted .205 in 2022 and .202 in 2023 while battling shoulder injuries. He is hoping that he is past the shoulder injuries and believes he will be able to help a club next season.

Despite his poor batting average, Votto still got on base plenty and showed some power. He had a .314 on-base percentage and .433 slugging percentage for a .747 OPS.

Maybe some team will give Votto an opportunity to help as a DH or first baseman. That team just won’t be the Reds, who already have plenty of options in the infield and told Votto they wouldn’t have enough at-bats for him in 2024.

Votto played 17 seasons for the Reds. He is a six-time All-Star, won the 2010 NL MVP award, and he led the NL in walks five times and the league in on-base percentage seven times.