John Means nearly perfect in no-hitter of Mariners

John Means has been great all season for the Baltimore Orioles, but he was even better on Wednesday when he had no-hit stuff.

The Orioles starter threw a no-hitter in the Orioles’ 6-0 win against the Seattle Mariners. He did not allow a hit, walk or hit batter in the game. What ruined Means’ perfect game bid was Sam Haggerty reaching on a strikeout in the third that was ruled a wild pitch by Means.

The 28-year-old southpaw had 12 strikeouts in the game, matching a career high.

Means became the first Orioles pitcher to throw a solo no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969.

Here is a look at the final out.

John Means throws the first solo Orioles no-hitter since Jim Palmer in… 1969 pic.twitter.com/ca6u0Fa3cB — The Baseball Newsletter (@bbletter) May 5, 2021

Means has been great all season and is now 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA. His changeup was his money pitch on Wednesday:

All 12 K's from John Means NO FREAKING HITTER 14 whiffs on the CH is a career high for him. First pitch strikes to 26 out of 27 batters. pic.twitter.com/QTc5t5vDZJ — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) May 5, 2021

This is the third no-hitter of the season following Joe Musgrove and Carlos Rodon. Madison Bumgarner threw a 7-inning no-hitter.