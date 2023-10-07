Blue Jays GM throws John Schneider under the bus over Jose Berrios decision

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was roundly criticized for his decision to remove starting pitcher Jose Berrios after just 47 pitches in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series against the Minnesota Twins. It turns out that even his general manager was taken aback by the call.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters on Saturday that the front office did not have any say in Schneider’s decision to pull Berrios early, and that Schneider’s decision surprised even him.

Ross Atkins on mapping out pitching strategy that led to Berrios being pulled: "those meetings are John Schneider's meetings." Atkins says it is not the front office that makes those calls. "John Schneider made that decision" — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 7, 2023

Ross Atkins says he was surprised to see John Schneider pull Jose Berrios #BlueJays — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 7, 2023

Berrios had struck out five while allowing three hits in the first three innings of Game 2, but was pulled after walking leadoff hitter Royce Lewis in the fourth inning. The decision was even criticized by some Blue Jays players, though Whit Merrifield in particular seemed to believe that front office pressure was partly to blame for the move. Atkins, for his part, is indicating this was not the case.

Atkins did say in his media availability that Schneider would return as manager for the 2024 season. Whether he has the full confidence of the fans, and even the team, is another question entirely.