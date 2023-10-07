 Skip to main content
Blue Jays GM throws John Schneider under the bus over Jose Berrios decision

October 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
John Schneider in his Blue Jays uniform

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider (14) walks back to the dugout during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was roundly criticized for his decision to remove starting pitcher Jose Berrios after just 47 pitches in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series against the Minnesota Twins. It turns out that even his general manager was taken aback by the call.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters on Saturday that the front office did not have any say in Schneider’s decision to pull Berrios early, and that Schneider’s decision surprised even him.

Berrios had struck out five while allowing three hits in the first three innings of Game 2, but was pulled after walking leadoff hitter Royce Lewis in the fourth inning. The decision was even criticized by some Blue Jays players, though Whit Merrifield in particular seemed to believe that front office pressure was partly to blame for the move. Atkins, for his part, is indicating this was not the case.

Atkins did say in his media availability that Schneider would return as manager for the 2024 season. Whether he has the full confidence of the fans, and even the team, is another question entirely.

