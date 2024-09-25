Reds star calls on team to make big offseason move

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is tired of the organization treading water, and he called for some changes to be made in order to try and contend in 2025.

In an interview with Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer, India vented his frustration at the organization over yet another losing season. The second baseman said the team needs to make a move to lift themselves from a team that flirts with the .500 mark into an actual contender.

“We’re tired of losing,” India said. “It’s the same thing every year here. We just float around .500 and try to make the push but we just don’t have enough. We need to make a move. I know what it is, but I just want to say it to the media.”

The Reds went 83-79 when India won NL Rookie of the Year in 2021, then went 82-80 in 2023. They lost 100 games in 2022, and are set for a losing season in 2024, albeit one where they will avoid 90 losses. In other words, they have by and large been a .500 team since India made his debut, and have yet to show themselves as capable of taking the next step.

The team has already made one big change this week. More are likely, but this is a franchise that has been relatively reluctant to spend big money, which may leave India quite disappointed.