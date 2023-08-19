Ex-Red Sox star rips team management over trade deadline comments

The Boston Red Sox are still in the thick of the playoff race despite a somewhat muddled trade deadline strategy, and one former player thinks that is happening in spite of management, not because of them.

Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon sharply criticized team president Chaim Bloom for referring to the team as “underdogs” after a trade deadline that did not see Boston make major moves. Papelbon said on “The Bret Boone Podcast” that the comment sent a negative message to players, one that they would have noticed.

“If your general manager is saying you’re underdogs and why should we add on, how do you think everyone else feels around here?” Papelbon said, via Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston. “So to me, the statement says everything, and that puts the mood is, ‘Oh well, we’re not going to win.’ So what else do you expect? If the general manager’s going to create that mood around here and in this city, why should you expect them to be in the playoffs?

“You do not win a championship or you do not go far in the postseason without management having your back, not only in the media but on the team. If you don’t have front office, staff, and players all protecting each other, having each other’s back, trying to do something special — you just don’t win.”

The Red Sox ultimately avoided big moves at the deadline, though they did resist the urge to sell more than they did. They also brought in Luis Urias from Milwaukee, who has turned into a pleasant surprise since his acquisition.

Boston has gone 8-8 since the deadline. They are still in the race, but have not really made up ground.