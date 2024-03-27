Jordan Montgomery has 1 interesting clause in new Diamondbacks deal

Jordan Montgomery’s new deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks apparently accounts for the risks stemming from his lengthy offseason wait.

Montgomery’s finally ended his long holdout by agreeing to a contract with the reigning NL champion Dbacks on Monday. The deal is for two years with a vesting option for the second year (full financial details here).

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that there is another interesting wrinkle in Montgomery’s deal as well — he needs to start at least ten games in 2024 in order for the second year to vest. Should he make those ten starts, Montgomery’s 2025 salary will vest at $20 million (with additional $2.5 million boosts for if he hits 18 starts and then 23 starts). That means Montgomery’s max salary for the 2025 campaign would be $25 million. He will also have the power to opt out of 2025 altogether with at least ten starts in 2024.

On the surface, ten starts seems extremely attainable for the left-hander Montgomery, who has made 30 or more starts in each of the last three seasons. But in waiting until almost Opening Day to sign his new deal, Montgomery missed the entirety of camp and spring training. That could put him at a greater risk of injury unless he takes the proper time to build back up, which would bring him well past the start of the regular season.

Additionally, Montgomery is 31 years old now and has a Tommy John surgery in his past in 2018. While the odds are that he shouldn’t have any trouble reaching ten starts in 2024, the Dbacks, a team that has mostly been focused on adding durable players this offseason, are protecting themselves just in case.