Jorge Soler facing lawsuit related to 2021 World Series

Jorge Soler played a massive role in helping the Atlanta Braves win a World Series two years ago, and the outfielder is facing a lawsuit over something he allegedly did en route to a championship.

In a lawsuit that was filed on Oct. 25, Braves fan Mayra Norris said she was in the stands for Game 3 of the 2021 World Series between the Braves and Houston Astros at Truist Park when Soler threw a ball that struck her in the face. The suit, which was obtained by Tim Darnell of Atlanta News First, claims that Soler threw the ball “with such force and speed that it hit Ms. Norris directly in her right eye causing extensive and excruciating injury.”

The alleged throw occurred just before play resumed for the top of the fifth inning. The Braves are also named in the lawsuit, with Norris alleging the the team failed to “maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition.” Norris is seeking general and compensatory damages to be determined during a trial.

Norris’ husband is also part of the lawsuit, which claims the couple has “had their marital relationship interfered with.” The suit states that Norris’ husband suffered “a loss of companionship and affection with his wife.”

Soler, 31, hit three home runs during the World Series, which the Braves won in six games. He was named World Series MVP. He is now with the Miami Marlins after signing a 3-year, $36 million deal with his new team ahead of the 2022 season.