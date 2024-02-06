 Skip to main content
Jose Altuve gets contract extension from Astros

February 6, 2024
by Larry Brown
May 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) takes batting practice before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve isn’t going anywhere.

Altuve and the Houston Astros have agreed on a contract extension. The deal is said to be for five years and $125 million.

Altuve is entering the final season of a 7-year, $163.5 million deal he signed prior to 2018. The current deal paid him $29 million in 2021-2024.

The new extension will kick in for 2025 and pay Altuve $30 million per year in 2025-2027. Then he will receive $25 million in 2028 and $10 million in 2029, according to Jon Heyman.

Altuve will turn 34 in May, so he will be 39 in the final season of the contract.

Though Altuve is in the later part of his career, he made the All-Star team in 2021 and 2022. He has also batted over .300 with an OPS over .900 the last two seasons.

Altuve remains a cornerstone for the Astros, which is why they are looking to keep him for his entire career.

