Jose Altuve gets contract extension from Astros

Jose Altuve isn’t going anywhere.

Altuve and the Houston Astros have agreed on a contract extension. The deal is said to be for five years and $125 million.

Altuve is entering the final season of a 7-year, $163.5 million deal he signed prior to 2018. The current deal paid him $29 million in 2021-2024.

The new extension will kick in for 2025 and pay Altuve $30 million per year in 2025-2027. Then he will receive $25 million in 2028 and $10 million in 2029, according to Jon Heyman.

Altuve will turn 34 in May, so he will be 39 in the final season of the contract.

Though Altuve is in the later part of his career, he made the All-Star team in 2021 and 2022. He has also batted over .300 with an OPS over .900 the last two seasons.

Altuve remains a cornerstone for the Astros, which is why they are looking to keep him for his entire career.