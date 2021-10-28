Jose Altuve has fitting comment after Game 2 home run

Jose Altuve on Wednesday continued to climb up the charts due to his success in the postseason. And the Houston Astros second baseman had a fitting comment afterwards.

Altuve went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Game 2 of the World Series in Houston. He hit a home run in the seventh to make it 7-2, which was the final score.

Altuve homered on the first pitch he saw from Drew Smyly to lead off the seventh. He said after the game that it’s no secret he loves to swing early.

Altuve: “It’s not a secret I like swinging.” — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 28, 2021

Some batters might take the first pitch when a new pitcher enters the game. Not Altuve. If he sees an opportunity to knock in a run, he’s going to jump on it. He had success doing so during the regular season.

35-for-109 on the first pitch during the regular season with five home runs and 15 extra-base hits. https://t.co/xsSe4oGKvv — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 28, 2021

Altuve is now tied with Bernie Williams for second on the career postseason home runs list with 22. Next up is Manny Ramirez with 29.

José Altuve has tied Bernie Williams for the 2nd-most HR in #postseason history. They only trail Manny Ramirez (29). pic.twitter.com/XRBT2EnRyC — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 28, 2021

Altuve said after Houston’s victory that Game 2 was a must-win contest. His Astros are now tied 1-1 with the Atlanta Braves as the series heads to Atlanta.

Photo: May 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) takes batting practice before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports