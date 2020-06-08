Report: Sixers owner Josh Harris interested in buying Mets

Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris may be looking to expand his portfolio of sports teams.

Harris, along with private equity executive David Blitzer, has interest in buying the New York Mets, according to Scott Soshnick of Variety. Harris also owns the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

It does not appear that the Harris-Blitzer pair has made an offer for the team, but the interest is there. The sale is still in early stages after a previous deal with Steve Cohen fell through.

Harris has been the owner as the Sixers have engaged in the controversial “process” of tanking for draft picks. He has, however, spent money and made the team a regular playoff contender.

Based on other reports, Harris may have some very high-profile competition if he does decide to bid for the Mets.