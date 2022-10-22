 Skip to main content
Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3

October 21, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Juan Soto sprawled out in the field

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest.

The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.

Then in the sixth inning, Soto had an even more costly miscue. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm knocked a ball into right that Soto dove for instead of playing off the hop. Soto whiffed, and the ball wiggled past him toward the fence. Nick Castellanos, who is not a particularly fast baserunner, scored easily from second, and Bohm got an extra base of his own off Soto.

Many online pointed out the irony of Soto being a Gold Glove finalist this year and having multiple embarrassing mistakes like that. Soto has also struggled at the plate in the NLCS with one hit in his first ten at-bats.

The multi-time All-Star Soto did have his moments earlier this postseason. But he certainly did not do himself any favors during Game 3 on Friday.

