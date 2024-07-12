 Skip to main content
Juan Soto showed concerning sign during Yankees loss

July 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Juan Soto leans over in pain

Juan Soto showed a concerning sign during his New York Yankees’ 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday.

Soto had a strong game and went 2-for-3 with two walks and a home run. But he also struck out in the 7th and appeared to be in pain after swinging at a pitch and missing.

Take a look at Soto’s reaction to swinging at a 1-1 changeup and missing the pitch:

Soto was clearly grimacing in pain.

Soto has dealt with hand pain for nearly two weeks after hurting his hand on a slide into home plate. He has mostly played through the issue, which Yankees manager Aaron Boone has decribed as a pain tolerance matter.

Soto being at less than full strength has led many Yankees fans to plead for the outfielder to take time off to rest during the All-Star break. We shall see whether he does that.

Soto is batting .297 with a .992 OPS this season — his first with the Yankees.

Juan Soto
