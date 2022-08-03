Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers

Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly-acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.

Soto thinks their lineup will be scary for opposing pitchers.

“It’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really tough to go through. And I wish you luck to the other pitcher,” Soto said.

Juan Soto when asked about the Padres lineup: "I wish good luck to the other pitchers." 😆 (via @BallySportsSD)pic.twitter.com/z9VrLhyLRN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 3, 2022

He’s not wrong.

There are plenty of tough lineups across MLB. The Yankees have Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton (when healthy) in the middle. The Braves have Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley. The Dodgers have Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. The Padres’ big three can stack up against anyone’s in the league.

That lineup will not be easy to face for opposing pitchers. Now it’s up to the Padres to go out there and produce rather than collapse like they did last season.