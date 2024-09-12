Juan Soto could reportedly be pursued by surprising team

Juan Soto’s free agency figures to be the biggest story in Major League Baseball this offseason. The usual big-money suitors are expected to make a run at the New York Yankees outfielder, but a new report suggests one surprising team could try to get into the mix.

The Washington Nationals would “love” a reunion with Soto, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, and could look at getting involved in the market. However, team ownership would have to be willing to pay Soto more than they offered him before they ultimately traded him to the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees and New York Mets, as expected, are believed to be the two most likely landing spots for Soto. The Phillies, Red Sox, Cubs, and Dodgers are expected to at least look into the possibility of signing him.

Soto started his career with the Nationals and won a World Series with them in 2019. After he rejected a massive contract offer in 2022, the team traded him to San Diego, and that seemed like it would be the permanent end of their relationship. Soto’s decision to bet on himself was a good one, as he is in line for a lot more than that annually this winter.

It remains to be seen if the Nationals would sanction that sort of spending. If they did, they would be changing strategy, and it might signify that they are trying to contend again after a multi-year rebuild.